Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,048.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $83,407.30 and $1,048.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

