Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.
Shares of AGI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 171,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,626. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
