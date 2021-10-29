Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 171,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,626. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

