Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 5,809 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

