Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 10,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 115.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,462,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

