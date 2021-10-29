Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 15,600 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $62.74 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $5,517,389. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

