Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 6,600 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

