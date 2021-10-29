Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

