Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

