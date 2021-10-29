Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.68 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 734,619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,169,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,471,000 after purchasing an additional 349,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

