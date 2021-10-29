Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Evergy worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Evergy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

