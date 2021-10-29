Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.31 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,315,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $242.74 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $243.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.86.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

