Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

