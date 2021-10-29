Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $10.29 Million in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,240,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 214,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of ERESU opened at $10.21 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

