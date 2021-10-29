Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $9.90 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.45% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

NASDAQ GSEV opened at $9.86 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.