Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after purchasing an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

CTVA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

