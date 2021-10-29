Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.31% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Domtar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.