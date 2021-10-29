Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 621,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,121,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Switch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 85.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Switch by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after buying an additional 623,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

