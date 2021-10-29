Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 26,400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

