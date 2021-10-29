Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 900,000 Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,545,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,048,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCNEU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

