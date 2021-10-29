Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 571.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,862,000 after purchasing an additional 738,900 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,252,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 248,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

