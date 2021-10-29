Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 282,706 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 866,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 789,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 466,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

