Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 471.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $12,260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 35.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,131.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.81 and a beta of 1.47. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

