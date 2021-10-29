Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $213.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.