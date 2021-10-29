Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 18,500 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.