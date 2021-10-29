Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 50,265 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,265 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

