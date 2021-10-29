Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,300 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Vail Resorts worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,890,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.00. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $227.34 and a one year high of $360.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.34%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

