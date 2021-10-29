Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,600 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

