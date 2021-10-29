Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.16% of Tucows worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $774,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $869.92 million, a PE ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 0.66. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

