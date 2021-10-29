Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 260.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.05 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.