Alchemix (ALCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.03 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Alchemix has a market cap of $356.90 million and $13.03 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $465.98 or 0.00749525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00229140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,080,009 coins and its circulating supply is 765,901 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

