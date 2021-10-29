Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $213.62 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $213.62 million and $57.08 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00258372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00125290 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002766 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

