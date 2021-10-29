Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 13,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

