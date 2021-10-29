Aleph.im Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $56.15 million and $1.77 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,974,629 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

