Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $205.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $9,855,225. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

