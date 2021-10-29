Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Up 2.2%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 46,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 18,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.84% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

