Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.71

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.71 and traded as high as C$47.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$47.95, with a volume of 7,264 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$51.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

In related news, Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total value of C$10,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,584,147.20. Also, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total value of C$1,136,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,520,300.30.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.