Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of ALIM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.61.

ALIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

