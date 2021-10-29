Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of ALIM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.61.
ALIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.