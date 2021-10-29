Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.18. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,448. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

