Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $134.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,738. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.