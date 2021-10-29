Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $134.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.
Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,738. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
