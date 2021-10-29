Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 11,640 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,753.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

