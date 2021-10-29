Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of APYRF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

