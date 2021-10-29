Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

