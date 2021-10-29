Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Jennison Associates grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,482,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after purchasing an additional 528,598 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 31,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Reynolds Capital Management acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

