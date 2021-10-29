Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMR opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

