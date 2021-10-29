Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $110.57 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $110.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $105.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,922.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,593.17. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,522.24 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

