ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Shares Up 4%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $77.88. 78,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 127,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.