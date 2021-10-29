Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Alta Equipment Group worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTG opened at $14.45 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $467.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

