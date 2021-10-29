Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 64,776 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,315,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,391,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,924,438 shares of company stock worth $410,178,565 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.00 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

