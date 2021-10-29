Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $5.97 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.11% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWAC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

