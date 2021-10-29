Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.10% of Clear Secure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,166,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $6,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $14,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $46,142,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.